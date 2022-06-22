Global Blue Group (GB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of GB opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81. Global Blue Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Blue Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) by 106.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,579 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Global Blue Group worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).

