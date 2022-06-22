Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47.

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $130.46 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Seth Gersch bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $79,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,396.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter worth approximately $15,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.