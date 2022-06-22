Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITS) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITS – Get Rating) traded up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.17. 11,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 12,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27.

Get Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.42% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.