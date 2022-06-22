Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) were up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66.

Get Global X Education ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Education ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 7.28% of Global X Education ETF worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Education ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Education ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.