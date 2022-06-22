Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS – Get Rating) were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $20.97. Approximately 3,893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 40,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.58.

Get Global X Solar ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Solar ETF stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 38.66% of Global X Solar ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.