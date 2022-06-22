Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of GTMEY opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.39. Globe Telecom has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $69.92.
About Globe Telecom (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globe Telecom (GTMEY)
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Globe Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.