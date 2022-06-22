GMS (NYSE:GMS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.10

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.10 and last traded at $36.55, with a volume of 1604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.87.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average is $51.48.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 10,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 155,000 shares of company stock worth $7,270,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in GMS in the first quarter valued at $28,532,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of GMS by 41.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,168,000 after acquiring an additional 449,795 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $15,490,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of GMS by 175.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 281,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 179,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GMS by 25.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 860,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,848,000 after purchasing an additional 173,661 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

