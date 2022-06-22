Goldsource Mines (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Trading Down 4.6%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Rating) shares fell 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.

Get Goldsource Mines alerts:

About Goldsource Mines (OTCMKTS:GXSFF)

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in exploration and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It holds 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America. The company was formerly known as International Antam Resources Ltd.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldsource Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldsource Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.