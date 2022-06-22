Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.74

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.74 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 7331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.
GBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,505 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,395,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,646,000 after purchasing an additional 65,560 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after buying an additional 497,391 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,374,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,660,000 after buying an additional 90,788 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 90.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,345,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,668,000 after buying an additional 1,111,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBDC)
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
