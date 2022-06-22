GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s previous close.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of GDRX opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 16.76 and a quick ratio of 16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -147.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.38. GoodRx has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $48.05.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.61 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 275.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in GoodRx by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

