GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading Down 7.4%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25. 124,976 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 953,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.81 target price on shares of GoviEx Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$124.18 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.36.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

