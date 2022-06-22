GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Stock Position Lowered by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.06% of GrafTech International worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in GrafTech International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of EAF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.32. 5,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,863. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,527.75%. The company had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.55%.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

