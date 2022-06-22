Graham (NYSE:GHM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2022

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHMGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of GHM opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.77. Graham has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Graham by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 8.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its position in Graham by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.