Graham (NYSE:GHM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of GHM opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.77. Graham has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Graham alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Graham by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 8.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its position in Graham by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.