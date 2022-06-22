Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

GRPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. Graphite Bio has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graphite Bio will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 74,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $303,068.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,109,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,004,907.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPH. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Graphite Bio by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.