Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
GPL stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.68. Great Panther Mining has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19.
About Great Panther Mining (Get Rating)
