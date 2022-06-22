Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $68.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19. Great Panther Mining has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.68.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Panther Mining (GPL)
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.