Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $607.00

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 607 ($7.44) and last traded at GBX 608.50 ($7.45), with a volume of 31252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 616 ($7.55).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPE shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.57) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.35) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Portland Estates to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 780 ($9.55) to GBX 900 ($11.02) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 664.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.19%.

In related news, insider Mark Anderson bought 2,451 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 645 ($7.90) per share, with a total value of £15,808.95 ($19,364.22). In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,198.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

