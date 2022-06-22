Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Trading Down 1%

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 615 ($7.53) and last traded at GBX 616 ($7.55). Approximately 191,224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 342,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 622 ($7.62).

GPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Portland Estates to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 780 ($9.55) to GBX 900 ($11.02) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.35) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.57) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 664.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.91. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 9.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.19%.

In other Great Portland Estates news, insider Mark Anderson purchased 2,451 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 645 ($7.90) per share, for a total transaction of £15,808.95 ($19,364.22). Insiders purchased 2,495 shares of company stock worth $1,611,198 in the last 90 days.

About Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.