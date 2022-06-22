Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.56.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.
NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.58. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,642 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in Green Plains by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,423,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,135,000 after acquiring an additional 935,010 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1,729.1% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 522,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 494,173 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,679,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 131.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 508,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 289,290 shares in the last quarter.
Green Plains Company Profile (Get Rating)
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Plains (GPRE)
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.