Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.30

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.30 and traded as high as $7.77. Greenlight Capital Re shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 156,952 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $261.28 million, a PE ratio of 55.15 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ:GLRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.95 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,962,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,565 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 6.2% during the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,538,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 56,956 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 18.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,041,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 161,130 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the first quarter worth about $3,661,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

