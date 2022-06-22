Greggs (LON:GRG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,873.00

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,873 ($22.94) and last traded at GBX 1,881 ($23.04), with a volume of 7762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,909 ($23.38).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRG. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($40.91) to GBX 2,900 ($35.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($44.10) price objective on shares of Greggs in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 16.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,189.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,532.55.

In other Greggs news, insider Richard Hutton acquired 84 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,484 ($18.18) per share, with a total value of £1,246.56 ($1,526.90). Also, insider Roisin Currie acquired 98 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,410 ($29.52) per share, with a total value of £2,361.80 ($2,892.94). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,074 shares of company stock valued at $21,340,290.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

