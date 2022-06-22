Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) were up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 159.88 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 159.50 ($1.95). Approximately 354,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 907,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.25 ($1.94).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 152.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 139.65. The stock has a market cap of £863.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

In related news, insider John Leggate bought 13,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £20,002.75 ($24,501.16). Also, insider Cathy Pitt bought 6,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £9,942 ($12,177.85). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 33,683 shares of company stock worth $5,023,255.

