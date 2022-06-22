Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $97.71

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.71 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 93.35 ($1.14). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 93.70 ($1.15), with a volume of 8,248 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Griffin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £161.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 97.71.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.