GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.67. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $6.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 53.04%.

In other news, Director Ruey-Lin Lu acquired 19,645 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $63,256.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,096.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 35,696 shares of company stock worth $117,248 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in GSI Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in GSI Technology by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 186,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GSI Technology by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,413 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in GSI Technology by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in GSI Technology by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 19,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

