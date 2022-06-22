Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Trading Up 0.8%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 2,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Guangzhou Automobile Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.
