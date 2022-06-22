Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider James Winston King Sells 1,166 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) insider James Winston King sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $85,269.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,821.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Winston King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, James Winston King sold 993 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $71,674.74.

Guidewire Software stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.04. 553,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average is $92.88.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.60.

Guidewire Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

