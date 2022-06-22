H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.69

Shares of H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.83.
About H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H.I.S. (HISJF)
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for H.I.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.