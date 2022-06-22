Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Shares Up 2.2%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37. 23,487 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 10,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRSHF. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Haier Smart Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Haier Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58.

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

