Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 million, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.28). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $84.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

