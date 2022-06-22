Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 million, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.24.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.28). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $84.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.