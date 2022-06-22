Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.72

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.72 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 43.55 ($0.53). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 44 ($0.54), with a volume of 23,884 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 22.41 and a quick ratio of 22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.53 million and a P/E ratio of 15.71.

Hansard Global Company Profile (LON:HSD)

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

