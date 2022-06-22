Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €305.00 ($321.05) to €330.00 ($347.37) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €170.00 ($178.95) to €171.00 ($180.00) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($126.32) to €150.00 ($157.89) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPGLY opened at $140.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.45. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $237.87.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.