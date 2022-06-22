HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2,045.37

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,045.37 ($25.05) and last traded at GBX 2,052.64 ($25.14), with a volume of 5541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,050 ($25.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 85.65, a current ratio of 85.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,331.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,554.85. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 157.91.

About HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE)

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

