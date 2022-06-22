HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2,045.37

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,045.37 ($25.05) and last traded at GBX 2,052.64 ($25.14), with a volume of 5541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,050 ($25.11).
The company has a quick ratio of 85.65, a current ratio of 85.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,331.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,554.85. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 157.91.
About HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE)
