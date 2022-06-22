Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HARP shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.