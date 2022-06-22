Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.14.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.
NASDAQ HAS opened at $82.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $78.32 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.79.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 104.09%.
In other news, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hasbro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
