Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Shares Purchased by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc owned about 0.26% of Hawthorn Bancshares worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $586,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank E. Burkhead acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at $469,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:HWBK traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $24.01. 17,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,901. The stock has a market cap of $162.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $17.87 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.09%.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

