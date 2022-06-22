Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.44.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.87 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 29.31%.

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Frank E. Burkhead acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWBK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,886.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 34.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

