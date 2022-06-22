H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.18

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.18 and last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

HEES has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average is $39.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.09.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $272.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.91 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber purchased 5,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $174,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,786 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,170.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber purchased 20,042 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.19 per share, with a total value of $685,235.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,786 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,463.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 35,042 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,636. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 784.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 971,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after acquiring an additional 861,526 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2,071.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,659,000 after buying an additional 789,950 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 165,397 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,438,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after buying an additional 110,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

