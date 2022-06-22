Head to Head Comparison: Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) & MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) and MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.1% of Hallmark Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Hallmark Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Hallmark Financial Services has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediaAlpha has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hallmark Financial Services and MediaAlpha, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hallmark Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A MediaAlpha 0 3 1 0 2.25

Hallmark Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 147.93%. MediaAlpha has a consensus target price of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 87.50%. Given Hallmark Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hallmark Financial Services is more favorable than MediaAlpha.

Profitability

This table compares Hallmark Financial Services and MediaAlpha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hallmark Financial Services -0.74% -3.62% -0.42% MediaAlpha -2.06% N/A -3.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hallmark Financial Services and MediaAlpha’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hallmark Financial Services $404.70 million 0.11 $9.00 million ($0.16) -15.13 MediaAlpha $645.27 million 0.94 -$5.28 million ($0.38) -26.11

Hallmark Financial Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MediaAlpha. MediaAlpha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hallmark Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hallmark Financial Services beats MediaAlpha on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hallmark Financial Services (Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs. The Standard Commercial segment provides package and monoline property/casualty insurance products and services. The Personal segment offers non-standard personal automobile and renters insurance products and services. It markets its insurance products through independent general agents, retail agents, and specialty brokers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About MediaAlpha (Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. MediaAlpha, Inc. is a subsidiary of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.

