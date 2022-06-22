Head-To-Head Contrast: Root (ROOT) vs. The Competition

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) is one of 95 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Root to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.0% of Root shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 54.4% of Root shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Root and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Root 1 7 2 0 2.10 Root Competitors 399 2393 2424 88 2.41

Root currently has a consensus price target of $5.31, suggesting a potential upside of 299.02%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 22.28%. Given Root’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Root is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Root and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Root $345.40 million -$521.10 million -0.67 Root Competitors $13.19 billion $2.84 billion 70.17

Root’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Root and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Root -137.46% -99.07% -34.55% Root Competitors -2.45% 1.92% 0.38%

Volatility & Risk

Root has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Root’s rivals have a beta of 0.75, suggesting that their average share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Root rivals beat Root on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Root Company Profile (Get Rating)

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

