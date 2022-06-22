Head to Head Review: Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) versus Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

39.6% of Clipper Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Paramount Group shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Clipper Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Paramount Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Clipper Realty and Paramount Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty $122.73 million 0.99 -$7.59 million ($0.43) -17.63 Paramount Group $726.79 million 2.22 -$20.35 million ($0.05) -146.97

Clipper Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paramount Group. Paramount Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clipper Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Clipper Realty has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Group has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Clipper Realty and Paramount Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty 0 1 2 0 2.67 Paramount Group 1 1 2 0 2.25

Clipper Realty currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 78.10%. Paramount Group has a consensus target price of $11.38, indicating a potential upside of 54.76%. Given Clipper Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than Paramount Group.

Dividends

Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Clipper Realty pays out -88.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Paramount Group pays out -619.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Paramount Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Clipper Realty and Paramount Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty -5.00% -8.46% -0.51% Paramount Group -1.84% -0.30% -0.16%

Summary

Paramount Group beats Clipper Realty on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clipper Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Paramount Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.