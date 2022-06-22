Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Bought by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,468 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

HTLF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.97. 139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,069. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.17. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $169.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

