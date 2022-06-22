HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to Issue $0.09 Semi-Annual Dividend

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

HEICO has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. HEICO has a dividend payout ratio of 6.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HEICO to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Get HEICO alerts:

Shares of HEI stock opened at $131.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.52. HEICO has a 1-year low of $122.94 and a 1-year high of $159.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on HEICO to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.33.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $1,631,539.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $2,504,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,865 shares of company stock worth $7,154,419 over the last quarter. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in HEICO by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO (Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.