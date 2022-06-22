Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from €18.70 ($19.68) to €19.40 ($20.42) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLTOY opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

