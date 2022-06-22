Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.15

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and traded as high as $10.95. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 37,687 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $79.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 18.21 and a quick ratio of 18.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36.

Get Hennessy Advisors alerts:

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 9.25%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 197.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.