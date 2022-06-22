Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRI. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Herc to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $89.47 on Wednesday. Herc has a 52-week low of $88.05 and a 52-week high of $203.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.00 and its 200 day moving average is $145.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.01). Herc had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

