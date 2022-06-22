Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.07

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and traded as low as $11.35. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HERXF shares. Desjardins upped their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

