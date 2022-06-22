Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.96-$2.10 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPE. Bank of America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NYSE HPE opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 254.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 67,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $501,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

