Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.96-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.59 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.44-$0.54 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.00. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. KGI Securities began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,805,000 after buying an additional 279,937 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,808,000 after buying an additional 1,379,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,379,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,613,000 after buying an additional 288,431 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

