Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HXL. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 318,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hexcel by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,280,000 after acquiring an additional 128,046 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Hexcel by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 149,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 29,992 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

NYSE:HXL traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

