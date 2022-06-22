HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $412.06

Shares of HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 412.06 ($5.05) and traded as low as GBX 355 ($4.35). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 355 ($4.35), with a volume of 273,608 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on HgCapital Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “no recommendation” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 398.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 412.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 166.87 and a quick ratio of 164.07. The stock has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59.

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

